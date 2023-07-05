Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 2,045 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 115,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39.
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
