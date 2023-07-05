Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TMO opened at $519.11 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

