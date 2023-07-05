Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 7.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 4,086,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,952,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,601,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,554.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,832,227 shares of company stock worth $4,365,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

