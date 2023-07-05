Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Betsy Rafael Sells 309 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11.
Autodesk Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $203.85. 1,688,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.