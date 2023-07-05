Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Betsy Rafael Sells 309 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autodesk alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $203.85. 1,688,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.