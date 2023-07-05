Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Decreased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $218.81. 252,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,649. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

