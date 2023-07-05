Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $4.35 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.35 billion and $144.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $12.58 or 0.00041409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,374,036 coins and its circulating supply is 345,654,586 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

