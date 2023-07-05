Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after buying an additional 360,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avangrid by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after buying an additional 278,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,139,000. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

