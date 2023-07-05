AXA (EPA:CS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.81

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.81 ($30.23) and traded as low as €26.91 ($29.24). AXA shares last traded at €27.03 ($29.38), with a volume of 5,832,018 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays set a €32.50 ($35.33) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

AXA Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.81.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

