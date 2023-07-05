Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $714.60 million and approximately $35.20 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $5.99 or 0.00019658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,486.48 or 1.00037289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002136 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,284,894 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,284,894.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.21478988 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $29,819,238.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.