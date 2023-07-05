Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $4.75 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Balancer token can now be bought for $4.75 or 0.00015558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $240.73 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,883,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,728,903 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

