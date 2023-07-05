Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

