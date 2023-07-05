Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $101,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 138.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.