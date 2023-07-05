Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $75,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

