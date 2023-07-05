Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Invests $126,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,963,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.64.

