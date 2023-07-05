Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases Shares of 4,580 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

