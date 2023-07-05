Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $110.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.19.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.