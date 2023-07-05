Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 400 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $845.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $50.16.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

About Republic Bancorp

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.