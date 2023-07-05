Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $25.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.63.

Several research firms recently commented on BALY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bally’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Bally’s stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.93. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $598.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

