Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALYFree Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.12. 18,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 338,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALYFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after buying an additional 833,636 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Bally’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,840 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Bally’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 930,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 693,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 261,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bally’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

