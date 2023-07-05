Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,847,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,196,832,000 after acquiring an additional 464,465 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 372,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,015,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,964 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BMO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 49,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,161. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $105.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

