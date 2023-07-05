Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.
