Baskin Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 94,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,615. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

