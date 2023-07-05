Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,464 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.53. 1,611,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

