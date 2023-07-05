Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. FirstService comprises about 3.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of FirstService worth $35,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after acquiring an additional 776,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,942,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 970.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 233,145 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $156.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

