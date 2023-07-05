Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,207 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,869,000 after buying an additional 1,427,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

TD stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,631. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

