Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $1.85 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 580.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,446 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,746 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

UBS Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UBS traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. 958,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

