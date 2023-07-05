Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $17.53 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises 2.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $17,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Nestlé by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Nestlé by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé Company Profile

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,114. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09.

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.