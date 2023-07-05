Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $293,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $275.32. 274,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,689. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $276.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

