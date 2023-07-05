Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $31.66 Million Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes makes up approximately 4.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.79% of Howard Hughes worth $31,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $3,832,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,063,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,120,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 51,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $3,832,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,063,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,120,222.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $605,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 334,659 shares of company stock valued at $24,931,454. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.25. 24,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howard Hughes

(Free Report)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.



