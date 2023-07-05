Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $746,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
NYSE KMB traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.25. 400,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average of $134.77.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
