Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 16,411 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $234,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 53,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 341,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 63.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 458,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,645. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

