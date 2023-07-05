Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 238,427 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,653 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 238,427 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,026,189,000 after purchasing an additional 153,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after buying an additional 950,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after buying an additional 1,637,605 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,612,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

