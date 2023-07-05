Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.0 %

SONY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 256,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,927. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

