Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Trading Down 5.3%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.09 and last traded at $56.09. Approximately 3,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $716.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 28.35%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $2,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

