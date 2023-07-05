Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 347,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $5,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,211,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,876 shares of company stock worth $5,503,719 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
