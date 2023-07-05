Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Increases Dividend to GBX 22.90 Per Share

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $22.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,085 ($13.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,440 ($18.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,651.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,176.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.13) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.96) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.96) to GBX 1,125 ($14.28) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.

