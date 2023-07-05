Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bilander Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Bilander Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Bilander Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilander Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 23.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 33.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

