BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $60.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $167,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.