BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Stock Price Up 23.7%

Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) rose 23.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 382,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 415,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm has a market cap of $33.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.31% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $72.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BIT Mining Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About BIT Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTCM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BIT Mining by 105.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BIT Mining by 36.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

