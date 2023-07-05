BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0622 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,730.89 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019482 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014251 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,485.44 or 0.99995099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06274744 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,636.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

