BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after buying an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 948,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,486,000 after buying an additional 569,272 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 313,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 224,095 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,092,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 461,583 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

