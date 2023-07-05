Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Decreased by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

