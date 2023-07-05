Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Short Interest Update

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 30.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BVH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $602.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.82 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.