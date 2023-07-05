Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after buying an additional 44,292 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after buying an additional 134,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Further Reading

