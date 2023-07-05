Bluesphere Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.03 and its 200 day moving average is $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

