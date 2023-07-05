Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,488 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

