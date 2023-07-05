Blur Hits 1-Day Volume of $28.66 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001084 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $27.27 million and approximately $28.66 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 739,799,305.5555556 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.3477721 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $28,049,673.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

