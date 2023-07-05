BNB Price Up 3.3% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $37.29 billion and approximately $448.84 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $239.27 or 0.00784745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,447 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,850,609.3600207. The last known price of BNB is 243.74003638 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1475 active market(s) with $408,016,219.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

