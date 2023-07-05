BNB Price Up 3.3% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $37.29 billion and approximately $448.84 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $239.27 or 0.00784745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,447 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
