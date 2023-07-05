BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 16,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $8.14.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
