Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $406.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.22. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

